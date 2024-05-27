Meeting held to ensure transparency in Wheat procurement process

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) To ensure transparency in the wheat procurement process and address related complaints a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal.

During the meeting measures to enhance transparency in wheat procurement came under discussion. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbas Afridi, Assistant Director food Hazara Division, District Food Controller, District Director Agriculture, Deputy Director IT, and other relevant officials.

During the meeting, various strategies discussed to streamline the procurement process and address public grievances were deliberated.

The officials emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability to ensure fair distribution and procurement practices.

The DC highlighted the need for continuous monitoring and the implementation of best practices to prevent any irregularities in the process. The presence of senior officials from multiple departments underscored the commitment to improving the system for the benefit of the public and stakeholders involved in wheat procurement.