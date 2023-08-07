Meeting held to eradicate ghost schools in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The high-level first meeting of the Liaison Committee of the Education Department was held under the chairmanship of the Advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister on Primary and Secondary Education Rehmat Salam Khattak to eradicate ghost schools in the province.

The meeting was also attended by Abdul Akram Additional Secretary (General), Sheikh Fakhar Alam Communication Specialist, Education Department Chairmen of all boards, Tanzila Sabahat MD Private school Regulatory Authority, and Director of Education.

In the meeting, decisive steps were taken to eradicate ghost private schools, illegal admission and enrollment, unregistered schools and illegal publication, to prevent all irregularities and to provide a transparent and fair education system.

Decisions were also taken in the meeting regarding many other important issues.

On this occasion, Education Advisor Rehmat Salam Khattak said that no compromise or concession will be made to those who stand in the way of quality education. Follow-up meetings will be held every month to implement these decisions and formulate future strategies.