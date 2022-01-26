Meeting held to examine research journals of five universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The meeting of the Sub-Committee of Senate Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training held to examine and investigate the research journals of five universities and the techniques they use for approving and publishing the research journals.

The meeting was held at Parliament House under the convenership of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad. At the onset of the meeting, the committee showed utter disappointment on the absence of the officers of relevant departments, earlier committed to giving a presentation on the subject The officers included the Vice-Chancellors of the University of Balochistan, Quetta, University of Punjab, Lahore, University of Karachi, Karachi, University of Peshawar, Peshawar, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad and Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman.

The committee directed to issue disciplinary action against the officers who had failed to participate in the proceedings and give plausible reasons for their absence. The committee sought reply within a week.

The meeting was called off with the assurance by the Additional Secretary regarding the concerned officers to put an appearance in the next meetingSenator Fawzia Arshad, Parliamentary Secretary M/O Federal Education and Professional Training and Additional Secretary M /O Federal Education and Professional Training also attended the meeting.