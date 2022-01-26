UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Examine Research Journals Of Five Universities

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Meeting held to examine research journals of five universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The meeting of the Sub-Committee of Senate Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training held to examine and investigate the research journals of five universities and the techniques they use for approving and publishing the research journals.

The meeting was held at Parliament House under the convenership of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad. At the onset of the meeting, the committee showed utter disappointment on the absence of the officers of relevant departments, earlier committed to giving a presentation on the subject The officers included the Vice-Chancellors of the University of Balochistan, Quetta, University of Punjab, Lahore, University of Karachi, Karachi, University of Peshawar, Peshawar, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad and Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman.

The committee directed to issue disciplinary action against the officers who had failed to participate in the proceedings and give plausible reasons for their absence. The committee sought reply within a week.

The meeting was called off with the assurance by the Additional Secretary regarding the concerned officers to put an appearance in the next meetingSenator Fawzia Arshad, Parliamentary Secretary M/O Federal Education and Professional Training and Additional Secretary M /O Federal Education and Professional Training also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Senate Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Education Punjab Parliament HEC

Recent Stories

Construction of new gas terminals be linked to sto ..

Construction of new gas terminals be linked to storage: Mian Zahid Hussain

19 minutes ago
 West Aims to Make Provocation in Ukraine - Lavrov

West Aims to Make Provocation in Ukraine - Lavrov

6 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

7 minutes ago
 Ban extended on purchase of 'Shamlat'

Ban extended on purchase of 'Shamlat'

7 minutes ago
 Govt decides effective operation against drug addi ..

Govt decides effective operation against drug addicts

10 minutes ago
 FIA arrests 13 accused of working for foreign inte ..

FIA arrests 13 accused of working for foreign intelligence agency

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>