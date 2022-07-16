UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Expand Outreach Of Tax Ombudsman Secretariat

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Meeting held to expand outreach of Tax Ombudsman Secretariat

In order to expand outreach of Tax Ombudsman Secretariat, a joint meeting was held at Regional Office Abbottabad attended by representatives of Hazara Tax Bar Association, Abbottabad Chamber of Commerce, Chief Commissioner and Commissioner of Inland Revenue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :In order to expand outreach of Tax Ombudsman Secretariat, a joint meeting was held at Regional Office Abbottabad attended by representatives of Hazara Tax Bar Association, Abbottabad Chamber of Commerce, Chief Commissioner and Commissioner of Inland Revenue.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, after a general introduction of the participants Advisor In-Charge, Majid Qureshi, Advisor Income Tax spoke about role of the Tax Ombudsman, its effectiveness in disposal of taxpayer's complaints and desire to achieve the status of 'Relief Oriented Body'.

He stated that the above mentioned desire was evident by the figures, during first six months of current year the number of complaints registered and disposed off has exceeded the number during previous whole year.

Majid Qureshi , Advisor Income Tax invited proposals/suggestions for further improving the effectiveness of FTO office.

He said that Tax Ombudsman, Dr Asif Jah's objective is to "Show Respect to Taxpayer'' and assured the participants that his office will provide maximum facilitation to taxpayers and extend all out support to FTO's Regional Office.

President Chamber of Commerce Abbotabad, Sheikh Asif demanded that Honorary Advisor, nominated by the Chamber, may be notified so that he could act as bridge between FTO and business community.

Rashed Javed ,consultant Hazara Tax Bar Association ,Mansoor Sattar Lodhi , Advocate and Sarmad Bashir Advocate also participated in session and shared their tax related complaints.

Related Topics

Business Abbottabad Chamber May Commerce All

Recent Stories

Minister expresses grief over demise of former ANP ..

Minister expresses grief over demise of former ANP MPA

42 seconds ago
 Maqbool Gujjar entry in Punjab shows PTI wants to ..

Maqbool Gujjar entry in Punjab shows PTI wants to crate chaos: minister

44 seconds ago
 Japan Registers More Than 110,000 COVID-19 Cases O ..

Japan Registers More Than 110,000 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Reports

45 seconds ago
 CTD arrests 6 suspects in Punjab

CTD arrests 6 suspects in Punjab

47 seconds ago
 PTI to face state machinery, ECP in Punjab by-elec ..

PTI to face state machinery, ECP in Punjab by-elections: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Food Packs for Flood-Hit Areas of Balochistan Disp ..

Food Packs for Flood-Hit Areas of Balochistan Dispatched by NDMA & KS Relief

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.