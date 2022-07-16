Meeting held to expand outreach of Tax Ombudsman Secretariat

In order to expand outreach of Tax Ombudsman Secretariat, a joint meeting was held at Regional Office Abbottabad attended by representatives of Hazara Tax Bar Association, Abbottabad Chamber of Commerce, Chief Commissioner and Commissioner of Inland Revenue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :In order to expand outreach of Tax Ombudsman Secretariat, a joint meeting was held at Regional Office Abbottabad attended by representatives of Hazara Tax Bar Association, Abbottabad Chamber of Commerce, Chief Commissioner and Commissioner of Inland Revenue.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, after a general introduction of the participants Advisor In-Charge, Majid Qureshi, Advisor Income Tax spoke about role of the Tax Ombudsman, its effectiveness in disposal of taxpayer's complaints and desire to achieve the status of 'Relief Oriented Body'.

He stated that the above mentioned desire was evident by the figures, during first six months of current year the number of complaints registered and disposed off has exceeded the number during previous whole year.

Majid Qureshi , Advisor Income Tax invited proposals/suggestions for further improving the effectiveness of FTO office.

He said that Tax Ombudsman, Dr Asif Jah's objective is to "Show Respect to Taxpayer'' and assured the participants that his office will provide maximum facilitation to taxpayers and extend all out support to FTO's Regional Office.

President Chamber of Commerce Abbotabad, Sheikh Asif demanded that Honorary Advisor, nominated by the Chamber, may be notified so that he could act as bridge between FTO and business community.

Rashed Javed ,consultant Hazara Tax Bar Association ,Mansoor Sattar Lodhi , Advocate and Sarmad Bashir Advocate also participated in session and shared their tax related complaints.