Meeting Held To Expedite Process Of VCs' Appointment
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Archives and libraries, Mina Khan Afridi here on Friday chaired a meeting to expedite and finalize the process of appointing Vice Chancellors (VCs) in 19 public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The meeting was attended by Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Faisal, Secretary Law, Secretary Higher Education and other senior officials from concerned departments.
Discussions focused on ensuring that the appointment process is transparent, merit-based and completed within the stipulated time frame.
The meeting also addressed the completion of pending project of the Engineering University at Swat and the rationalization of colleges across the province among other key reform initiatives.
On this occasion, the provincial minister stated that the government was committed to strengthen our universities and aligning the higher education sector with a unified transparent policy framework.
He further added that government was working for eliminating corruption, favoritism, and nepotism from the system and enforcing merit and transparency at all levels.
The minister reaffirmed provincial government’s commitment to improve governance in educational institutions, enhancing the quality of higher education and providing students with access to quality academic facilities.
