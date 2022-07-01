Meeting held to explore avenues for mining sector development

Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan Friday chaired a first meeting of the special committee to explore the avenues for development of mining sector

ISLAMABAD

The committee was constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address the issues of coal miners, said a press release.

In this context, the committee took into account the concerns raised by mining sector representatives and affirmed full support to address them. The issues touched upon were structural issues of the sector, infrastructure development and security concerns.

Minister for petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay, secretary petroleum, officials of Ministry of Industries and Production, Petroleum Division, FBR, Provincial Mines and Minerals Department, representatives of All Pakistan Mines and Minerals Association were also present in the meeting.