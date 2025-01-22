Meeting held to explore sesame value addition to boost exports, profitability

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Director General/Chief Scientist Agriculture (Research), Dr Sajid-ur-Rahman, chaired a high-profile stakeholders’ meeting organized by the Directorate of Oilseeds at the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI), Faisalabad, to explore value addition in sesame and enhance its profitability.

The meeting brought together experts from the public and private sectors, including industry leaders, researchers, and representatives from various organizations, to collaborate on strategies for boosting sesame value addition and expanding its market reach.

According to the Directorate, the event was attended by representatives from sesame export companies, value addition industries, seed companies, farmer groups, and organizations such as the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) and the Pakistan Chamber of Agriculture. Experts from institutions including the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), and the National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (NIAB) also participated.

The meeting outlined several key initiatives to strengthen the sesame industry. Collaborative efforts will focus on enhancing the sesame value chain by improving production, ensuring quality, and integrating with global markets.

It was decided to establish specialized cropping and industrial zones for sesame cultivation and processing, promoting efficient value addition. Plans were also announced to set up an internationally accredited laboratory to ensure compliance with global standards.

Participants emphasized the need to explore new markets in Europe, the USA, and the middle East, aiming to expand the global footprint of Pakistani sesame. Local entrepreneurs will be supported through initiatives to develop small- and medium-scale value addition enterprises.

A working group will be formed to promote Pakistani sesame at international expos and expand its market reach, ensuring sustained growth and profitability in the sector.

“This initiative will not only maximize profitability but also contribute to foreign exchange earnings, paving the way for Pakistan to become a competitive player in the global sesame market,” Sajid told APP.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to develop strategic frameworks and partnerships to fully realize the potential of sesame as a key agricultural export.