Meeting Held To Finalize Polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 10:46 PM
District Polio Epidemic Commission (DPEC) met here Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Riyaz Chaudhry to give final touch to the upcoming polio campaign commencing from September 1st to 4
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Aug, 2025) District Polio Epidemic Commission (DPEC) met here Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Riyaz Chaudhry to give final touch to the upcoming polio campaign commencing from September 1st to 4.
The District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain Raja, Additional Director Dr. Maida Kausar, Dr. Iram Sagheer Representative of WHO, District education Officer Muhammad Ishaq Mughal and heads of concerned departments attended.
During the campaign, children up to 5 years of age will be vaccinated against this disease to protect them from polio, the DHO said adding that the campaign will be followed by an awareness campaign among the public.
All stakeholders, especially parents and the private schools associations, should play the role to make the campaign complete success for which all school in-charges should cooperate with the mobile teams to administer vaccines on time.
The DC urged all segments of the civil society to raise awareness among general public besides providing every possible cooperation to the mobile teams getting their under -5 kids vaccinated with polio drops during whole of the drive.
He assured the district administration's full cooperation and assistance to make the drive complete success.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Heavy rain in Murree causes landslides
Egyptian President affirms commitment to coordination with Bahrain
Biotechnology to help boost crop production, ensure food security: Dr Asif
Karachi Police kill five suspects, arrest 730 in weeklong crime crackdown
Govt ensuring timely relief for flood victims: Minister for Parliamentary Affair ..
Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev
Ecotourism can drive sustainable economic future for communities: Devcom
Flash flooding likely in tributaries in river Kabul, hill torrents of D G Khan i ..
Khawar Hussain's second postmortem conducted at LUH
Five killed in Neelum jeep mishap
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitud ..
RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Biotechnology to help boost crop production, ensure food security: Dr Asif5 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police kill five suspects, arrest 730 in weeklong crime crackdown5 minutes ago
-
Govt ensuring timely relief for flood victims: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch ..9 minutes ago
-
Ecotourism can drive sustainable economic future for communities: Devcom9 minutes ago
-
Flash flooding likely in tributaries in river Kabul, hill torrents of D G Khan in next 24 hours: FFD9 minutes ago
-
Khawar Hussain's second postmortem conducted at LUH9 minutes ago
-
Five killed in Neelum jeep mishap9 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik urges PTI to change attitude for addressing pol ..20 minutes ago
-
RPO decides record 9442 appeals of cops during Multan tenure20 minutes ago
-
The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurates installation of sola ..20 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 alerts Murree citizens, takes steps to deal with emergency situation due to flooding in ..20 minutes ago
-
SSP investigation orders senior officers to personally supervise heinous crime probes20 minutes ago