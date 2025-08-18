Meeting held to finalize polio campaign

District Polio Epidemic Commission (DPEC) met here Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Riyaz Chaudhry to give final touch to the upcoming polio campaign commencing from September 1st to 4

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Aug, 2025) District Polio Epidemic Commission (DPEC) met here Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Riyaz Chaudhry to give final touch to the upcoming polio campaign commencing from September 1st to 4.

The District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain Raja, Additional Director Dr. Maida Kausar, Dr. Iram Sagheer Representative of WHO, District education Officer Muhammad Ishaq Mughal and heads of concerned departments attended.

During the campaign, children up to 5 years of age will be vaccinated against this disease to protect them from polio, the DHO said adding that the campaign will be followed by an awareness campaign among the public.

All stakeholders, especially parents and the private schools associations, should play the role to make the campaign complete success for which all school in-charges should cooperate with the mobile teams to administer vaccines on time.

The DC urged all segments of the civil society to raise awareness among general public besides providing every possible cooperation to the mobile teams getting their under -5 kids vaccinated with polio drops during whole of the drive.

He assured the district administration's full cooperation and assistance to make the drive complete success.

