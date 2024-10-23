Meeting held to finalize ‘Polio Eradication Campaign’ arrangements:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming polio eradication campaign was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq at his office here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr. Asad Aslam provided a briefing on the results of indoor and outdoor surveillance efforts.

The meeting was attended by officials from various district departments.

The ADCG Farooq emphasized the need for increased focus on preventive measures in high-risk areas and urged all district departments to accelerate their surveillance activities.

He also stated that the Deputy Commissioner had ordered strict action under the PEEDA Act against any negligent android users involved in fake operations.

Surveillance teams were reminded to take their responsibilities seriously, as there was no room for negligence in this crucial campaign,Umar Farooq warned.

The ADCG reviewed the preparations for the polio campaign, set to begin from October 28, and stressed that no child should be deprived of polio drops in order to prevent lifelong disability.

He further directed that the micro-plans be implemented with 100% accuracy.

The meeting was informed that during the five-day campaign, 709,266 children under the age of five across the district would receive polio drops along with Vitamin C supplements.

To ensure the campaign's success, a total of 3,332 teams were formed, comprising 3,036 mobile teams, 206 fixed teams, and 89 transit teams.

Additionally, 4,522 workers would participate in the campaign, including 3,947 volunteers, 410 from the education department, 132 from the Population Welfare department, 21 from Civil Defense, and 12 from other departments.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq also stressed the importance of ensuring foolproof security for all polio teams during the campaign.