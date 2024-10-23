Meeting Held To Finalize ‘Polio Eradication Campaign’ Arrangements:
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming polio eradication campaign was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq at his office here on Wednesday.
During the meeting, Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr. Asad Aslam provided a briefing on the results of indoor and outdoor surveillance efforts.
The meeting was attended by officials from various district departments.
The ADCG Farooq emphasized the need for increased focus on preventive measures in high-risk areas and urged all district departments to accelerate their surveillance activities.
He also stated that the Deputy Commissioner had ordered strict action under the PEEDA Act against any negligent android users involved in fake operations.
Surveillance teams were reminded to take their responsibilities seriously, as there was no room for negligence in this crucial campaign,Umar Farooq warned.
The ADCG reviewed the preparations for the polio campaign, set to begin from October 28, and stressed that no child should be deprived of polio drops in order to prevent lifelong disability.
He further directed that the micro-plans be implemented with 100% accuracy.
The meeting was informed that during the five-day campaign, 709,266 children under the age of five across the district would receive polio drops along with Vitamin C supplements.
To ensure the campaign's success, a total of 3,332 teams were formed, comprising 3,036 mobile teams, 206 fixed teams, and 89 transit teams.
Additionally, 4,522 workers would participate in the campaign, including 3,947 volunteers, 410 from the education department, 132 from the Population Welfare department, 21 from Civil Defense, and 12 from other departments.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq also stressed the importance of ensuring foolproof security for all polio teams during the campaign.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title
US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen
PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik
NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC Larkana hold meeting for Polio eradication drive10 seconds ago
-
KP govt takes pragmatic step to promote industrial development: CM’s aide13 seconds ago
-
DC Gujranwala inspects city infrastructure21 seconds ago
-
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 100,200 cusecs water10 minutes ago
-
Police seize large drug consignment, arrest notorious dealer10 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue activities reviewed20 minutes ago
-
Govt providing all possible facilities to expatriates to invest in country40 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal, Kundi call on CM Sindh, country's economic, political situation discussed40 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 100 kg drugs in five operations40 minutes ago
-
KP service tribunal suspends removal order of former DG Health40 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders hold meeting post-Article 370 abrogation1 hour ago