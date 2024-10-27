Meeting held to finalize Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima preparations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza and Central Khatib Dr Nadeem Ashraf held a

meeting to review preparations for the annual Tablighi Ijtima in Raiwind,

set for Oct 31 to Nov 3, here on Saturday.

Dr Nadeem Ashraf commended the contributions of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL),

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), and the Health Department. He highlighted their consistent cooperation as invaluable to the success of the event.

Participants of Ijtima will have access to 22 canteens and food stalls, and attendees are advised

against bringing gas cylinders or other restricted items.

Assistant Commissioner Zainab Tahir provided a detailed briefing, confirming that lighting

along the Ijtima route will be completed soon, with patchwork repairs expected to

finish in two days.

DC Musa Raza stressed the importance of water supply, urging WASA to ensure availability

for participants. He also mandated that no shops operate in or near the Ijtima area

and that LWMC staff manage cleanliness in three shifts.

The gas department was instructed to provide uninterrupted service, while the health department

is to maintain a fully operational campus with doctors and paramedics on site.

Additional safety measures include five ambulances, three firefighting vehicles, and eight motorbikes

from Rescue 1122 available 24/7.

Police authorities will deploy 1,100 traffic personnel, with ten designated parking points

and ten diversion routes established to facilitate traffic flow.

DC Musa Raza assured that all arrangements would be completed in advance of the event,

with Dr Nadeem Ashraf expressing gratitude for the support from local authorities.