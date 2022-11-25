Meeting held to finalize security plan for local body elections in Lasbela, Hub

A joint meeting of the returning officers and monitors of the two districts, Lasbela and Hub was held in the supervision of Deputy Commissioners of the said districts to finalize the arrangements related to the local body elections' preparations and security plan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :A joint meeting of the returning officers and monitors of the two districts, Lasbela and Hub was held in the supervision of Deputy Commissioners of the said districts to finalize the arrangements related to the local body elections' preparations and security plan on Friday.

The meeting was attended by SSP Lasbela Dostin Dashti, District Election Commissioner Lasbela Tariq Bugti, Assistant Commissioner Hub Syed Samiullah, ADC General Farhan Sulaiman Ronja, ADC Revenue Ms. Ruhana Gul Kakar and representatives of FC 54 Wing.

The meeting discussed the final polling scheme and the training of the polling staff.

Deputy Commissioner Lesbela and District Returning Officer Murad Khan Kasi, while addressing the participants of the meeting, said that in order to ensure the conduct of peaceful, transparent, free, and impartial local body elections, the administration of both districts in the light of the orders of Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Secretary Balochistan would perform their responsibilities well.

The implementation of the security plan will ensure the safety of the election staff and voters.

The polling officers will have the powers of a first-class magistrate inside the polling station.

He said that police are to be deployed for security outside the polling station, but the FC would also support the district administration Hub and Lasbela for the security of the sensitive polling station.

He said that the mandate given to the administration for transparent elections would be successfully completed.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Hub Zahid Khan said that presiding officers have the responsibility to inform the election candidates regarding the implementation of the code of conduct of the Election Commission.

Deputy Commissioner Hub Zahid Khan said that 1,000 election workers in both districts of Lasbela and Hub would perform their duties on the polling day of December 11.

District Election Commissioner Tariq Bugti gave special awareness to the returning officers and monitors regarding the code of conduct of the Election Commission.

The District Election Commissioner said that the training of the election staff would be started from Monday, November 28.