Meeting Held To Improve Education Sector's Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 12:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram Chitrali on Thursday presided over an important meeting to improve the education sector's performance and provision of modern facilities to students in the district.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Education Department, District Monitoring Officer, Education, and representatives of other concerned institutions.

The objective of the meeting was to review the shortage of facilities available in educational institutions across the district and develop a coordinated strategy to address these issues.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner issued clear instructions to the officers of the Education Department to compile a comprehensive report on the facilities available in all educational institutions and the problems faced and submit it to the Deputy Commissioner’s office within the stipulated time.

He said that the shortage of basic facilities in educational institutions was negatively affecting the education of children, and an immediate solution to the problems was very important.

The DC said that the district administration would take all possible steps to improve the quality of education and provide a conducive educational environment to the children.

