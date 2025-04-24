Meeting Held To Improve Education Sector's Performance
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 12:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram Chitrali on Thursday presided over an important meeting to improve the education sector's performance and provision of modern facilities to students in the district.
The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Education Department, District Monitoring Officer, Education, and representatives of other concerned institutions.
The objective of the meeting was to review the shortage of facilities available in educational institutions across the district and develop a coordinated strategy to address these issues.
On this occasion, the deputy commissioner issued clear instructions to the officers of the Education Department to compile a comprehensive report on the facilities available in all educational institutions and the problems faced and submit it to the Deputy Commissioner’s office within the stipulated time.
He said that the shortage of basic facilities in educational institutions was negatively affecting the education of children, and an immediate solution to the problems was very important.
The DC said that the district administration would take all possible steps to improve the quality of education and provide a conducive educational environment to the children.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta
Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting held to improve Education sector's performance6 minutes ago
-
Railways land worth Rs 10 million retrieved6 minutes ago
-
AJK President condemns killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam terrorists attack in IIOJK16 minutes ago
-
Framework agreement on Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan rail project soon: Dar16 minutes ago
-
Bandit with Rs. 500,000/- head money arrested36 minutes ago
-
Zakat day observed:36 minutes ago
-
Two outlaws killed in police encounter56 minutes ago
-
738,846 children vaccinated during ongoing anti-polio drive56 minutes ago
-
ICT admin speeds up public complaint redressal1 hour ago
-
Pak student passes ACT, SAT1 hour ago
-
Pakistan shines on global stage: Sahibzad Khan elected WMO Vice President for Asia2 hours ago
-
Tatum-less Celtics take hard-fought victory as Cavs, Rockets win3 hours ago