Meeting Held To Improve Law & Order Situation In Balochistan, Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM
Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon held a vital meeting to improve law and order situation and to eliminate crimes in Balochistan and Sindh on Tuesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon held a vital meeting to improve law and order situation and to eliminate crimes in Balochistan and Sindh on Tuesday.
In the meeting, DIGs Balochistan and DIGs Sindh gave a detailed briefing on crime, law and order situation through video link. In the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the current situation of law and order, the measures taken for this purpose and the performance of the police.
On this occasion, both the IGs Abdul Khaliq Shaikh and Ghulam Nabi Memon directed all the DIGs and SSPs to investigate the reasons behind the crimes.
Both officials said that the establishment of law and order, protection of life and property of the people should be ensured at any cost in the both provinces saying that the protection of life and property of the people was the Primary responsibility of the police.They said that the best strategy should be adopted to ensure the provision of basic rights and justice to the people.
Recent Stories
IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur
Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin
MCF purchases new machinery
UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened
China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded
FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes
Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year
Passport fees update: Check latest details here
Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur6 minutes ago
-
MCF purchases new machinery6 minutes ago
-
Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year10 minutes ago
-
Passport fees update: Check latest details here27 minutes ago
-
Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered10 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme10 minutes ago
-
USAID hosts workshop to reduce dairy emissions in Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate solar energy adoption21 minutes ago
-
10 power pilferers detected in Journalist Colony Sub-Division3 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier arrested, 8kg hashish seized3 minutes ago
-
Governor of Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Faisal Kareem Kundi calls on PPP Chairman3 minutes ago
-
WUM hosts first annual young artist exhibition3 minutes ago