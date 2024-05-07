Meeting held to improve Law & Order situation in Balochistan, Sindh

Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon held a vital meeting to improve law and order situation and to eliminate crimes in Balochistan and Sindh on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon held a vital meeting to improve law and order situation and to eliminate crimes in Balochistan and Sindh on Tuesday.

In the meeting, DIGs Balochistan and DIGs Sindh gave a detailed briefing on crime, law and order situation through video link. In the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the current situation of law and order, the measures taken for this purpose and the performance of the police.

On this occasion, both the IGs Abdul Khaliq Shaikh and Ghulam Nabi Memon directed all the DIGs and SSPs to investigate the reasons behind the crimes.

Both officials said that the establishment of law and order, protection of life and property of the people should be ensured at any cost in the both provinces saying that the protection of life and property of the people was the Primary responsibility of the police.They said that the best strategy should be adopted to ensure the provision of basic rights and justice to the people.