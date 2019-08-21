UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Improve Power Distribution System For KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:20 PM

A team of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) visited Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and held meeting to discuss issues pertaining to improving power distribution system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :A team of the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) visited Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and held meeting to discuss issues pertaining to improving power distribution system.

The company's spokesman said Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan presided over the meeting which focused on various aspects to overcome problems of low voltage and power breakdowns.

Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said there had been seriously complaints of low voltage and power break downs during Eid Ul Azha in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Executive Pesco called an urgent meeting of the NTDC & Pesco's officials to prepare proposals for the redressal of low voltage complaints.

Chief Executive Pesco said that some important steps had been taken for provision of smooth power supply to all areas of the province by construction of new grid stations, installation of larger power transformers in grid stations.

The results of these steps had resulted in improvement in power distribution system and redressed over loading and power break downs complaints.

CEO Pesco directed to prepare proposals for further improvement of the distribution system throughout the province.

