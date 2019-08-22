UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Maintain Peace During Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 10:21 PM

District administration here Thursday arranged separate meetings with peace groups elders and religious scholars for maintenance of peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :District administration here Thursday arranged separate meetings with peace groups elders and religious scholars for maintenance of peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan while addressing the participants has stressed for unity among Muslim sects and expressed hope that as usual Muharram will be observed peacefully in district.

DC assured elders and scholars of both sects that decisions taken in consultation with will be implemented and scholars of both sects should avoid making fiery speeches to incite public during holy month of Muharram.

Speaking on this occasion, DPO Kohat said that the police will do body searches during month of Muharram related mourning processions and gatherings. He said that 3000 police personnel will be deployed along with lady police.

Elders and scholars of both sects have assured for their cooperation in maintaining peace during month of Muharram.

Member Provincial Assembly Major Rtrd. Shahdad Khan, District Nazim Naseem Afridi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shah Nawaz, Local leaders of political parties, elected representatives of local government, civil society members and others were present on this occasion.

