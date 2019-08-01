Meeting held to make Rama tourist sites as plastic bag free zone

(@imziishan)

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Azimullah on Thursday launched a campaign to discourage use of plastic bags at Rama tourist spot to make its environment cleaner.

He expressed these views during a meeting held here to ban use of plastic bags at Rama tourist spot and make it totally plastic bags free area.

The meeting was attended by SP Ilyas Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Sher Afzal and Assistant Director Environment Protection Department Khadim Hussain.

The DC said since plastic bags were detrimental to environment and posing threat to human health, therefore their usage should end to provide clean and pollution free environment to citizens.

He said that Rama was one of the most attractive and beautiful tourist sites of Gilgit-Baltistan, so its beauty should not be marred by littering garbage and plastic bags.

He said a function would be held at Rama to create awareness among people to avoid using plastic bags.

Earlier, Assistant Director Environmental Protection department Khadim Hussain briefed the participants about negative impact of usage of plastic bags.