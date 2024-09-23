Open Menu

Meeting Held To Overview UNICEF's Activities To Facilitate Afghan Refugees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Meeting held to overview UNICEF's activities to facilitate Afghan refugees

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A meeting here on Monday was held between the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund's (UNICEF) team and Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Shakeel Mohammad Khan Safi to overview the fund's ongoing activities and interventions aimed at helping Afghan refugees, particularly in education, health and protection of children.

The team promised full cooperation to facilitate activities in refugee communities.

It was committed in the meeting that both organizations would work together for the welfare of Afghan refugees and improving their lives.

UNICEF Pakistan and UNHCR Pakistan's partnership strive to protect the rights of the refugees and bring about positive change in their lives.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan United Nations Education Safi Shakeel Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

34 minutes ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

44 minutes ago
 Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

1 hour ago
 SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdic ..

SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict

1 hour ago
 PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional ..

PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

1 day ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

2 days ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

2 days ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan