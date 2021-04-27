UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Prepare ADP For South Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Syed presided over a meeting held to prepare Annual Development Programme 2021-22 for South Punjab.

Officers concerned from education, health, local government, livestock, agriculture, forestry and wildlife departments of South Punjab Secretariat and Cholistan Development Authority attended the meeting.

All the departments presented their proposed development schemes which were reviewed and discussed in the meeting.

Secretary Planning and Development directed all the departments to prepare their development schemes at the earliest so that they can be considered for the upcoming fiscal year'ss budget.

He also instructed to apprise the Planning and Development Department of South Punjab about the preparation of development schemes.

