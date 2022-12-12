UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Prevent Crime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Meeting held to prevent crime

A meeting was held in the chair of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Nasir Mehmood Satti to prevent crime and also to review the daily performance of Regional Investigation Branch and Complaints Cell.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting was held in the chair of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Nasir Mehmood Satti to prevent crime and also to review the daily performance of Regional Investigation Branch and Complaints Cell.

According to police spokesman, SSP Regional Investigation Branch Abdul Farooq, Incharge Complaint Cell and other concerned officers participated in the meeting. SSP Regional Investigation branch gave a detailed briefing regarding the formation of RPO Rawalpindi Regional Standing Board, the cases under investigation and the related matters of the District Monitoring Unit in the Regional Office.

He also informed about the progress and performance of the online portal.

RPO Rawalpindi issued instructions after a detailed review of all the issues and said that the cases under investigation in the Regional Standing board should not be kept pending for more than 3 months. The implementation of the proposed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Regional Monitoring Unit should be ensured.

The report should be sought from the concerned districts on the marked requests of the citizens within the specified time frame.

RPO Rawalpindi Region Nasir Mehmood Sati further said that steps are being taken to further improve the quality of public service delivery by ensuring prompt access to public services on merit.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Progress Nasir All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

23 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan employees' pensions, salaries to be ..

Radio Pakistan employees' pensions, salaries to be paid within a week: NA told

4 minutes ago
 Two Foreigners Injured in Attack on Hotel in Kabul ..

Two Foreigners Injured in Attack on Hotel in Kabul - Police

4 minutes ago
 Plantation from dew in water-scarce areas consider ..

Plantation from dew in water-scarce areas considered

4 minutes ago
 IHC allows Zahoor Tarders to become party in birds ..

IHC allows Zahoor Tarders to become party in birds import case

4 minutes ago
 Timely completion developing projects, Balochista ..

Timely completion developing projects, Balochistan govt's priority : Khetran

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.