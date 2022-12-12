Meeting held to prevent crime

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting was held in the chair of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Nasir Mehmood Satti to prevent crime and also to review the daily performance of Regional Investigation Branch and Complaints Cell.

According to police spokesman, SSP Regional Investigation Branch Abdul Farooq, Incharge Complaint Cell and other concerned officers participated in the meeting. SSP Regional Investigation branch gave a detailed briefing regarding the formation of RPO Rawalpindi Regional Standing Board, the cases under investigation and the related matters of the District Monitoring Unit in the Regional Office.

He also informed about the progress and performance of the online portal.

RPO Rawalpindi issued instructions after a detailed review of all the issues and said that the cases under investigation in the Regional Standing board should not be kept pending for more than 3 months. The implementation of the proposed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Regional Monitoring Unit should be ensured.

The report should be sought from the concerned districts on the marked requests of the citizens within the specified time frame.

RPO Rawalpindi Region Nasir Mehmood Sati further said that steps are being taken to further improve the quality of public service delivery by ensuring prompt access to public services on merit.