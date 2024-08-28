Meeting held to prevent dengue virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bannu Abdul Hamid Khan has underlined the need for devising a comprehensive strategy to prevent dengue virus.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review efforts for preventing dengue virus.

The DC issued directed to start dengue eradication spray to prevent mosquito breeding.

He also emphasized the need for a public awareness campaign to educate people about dengue prevention measures and to stop mosquito breeding.

The deputy commissioner directed all officials to play an active role in the dengue prevention campaign and ensure strict adherence to government policies in this regard.

He stressed that necessary medical facilities should be provided for dengue patients and special arrangements be made in hospitals.

The meeting was attended by officials of relevant departments.

APP/slm