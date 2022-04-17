UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Prevent Forest Fire Incidents

Published April 17, 2022

NORTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting was held with Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan in the chair to prevent forest fires in the district and immediate action in case of fire.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Forest Department, C&W Highways and Building divisions, Rescue 1122, TMA, Civil Defense and others.

The deputy commissioner directed the staff of forest department, administrative officers and police to keep a close watch on the forest so that no forest fires could take place in the district.

The forest department and Rescue 1122 were directed to take basic measures, train Civil Defense volunteers and forest staff and take immediate action in case of any incident. In this regard, section 144 has already imposed, and training of staff has started.

