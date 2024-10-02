Open Menu

Meeting Held To Prevent Outbreak Of Congo Virus In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Balochistan Special Secretary Health Mujib-ur Rehman Qambrani presided over a high level meeting of the top officials of the Department of Health and Department of Livestock to prevent outbreak of Congo virus in province.

Awareness campaign against Congo virus and preventive measures against Congo virus and other issues were discussed and reviewed during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Balochistan Director General Health Dr. Amin Khan Mandukhail, Provincial Head of Malaria Control Program/Vector Borne Diseases Dr. Amir Iqbal Raisani,

In the meeting, measures for the prevention of Congo virus, provision of awareness regarding Congo virus in the people, isolation for Congo virus patients in the hospital and discussion regarding the doctors and staff to take precautionary steps during the treatment were discussed.

Addressing at the meeting, Balochistan Special Secretary Health Mujib-ur Rehman Qambrani said that the Health Department and the Livestock Department would jointly establish a task force against the Congo virus.

He said that the task force would organize training programs in different areas to create awareness among people against Congo virus.

He said that effective measures would be taken to prevent the spread of Congo virus.

Department of Health is fully mobilized to control the outbreak of Congo virus in Balochistan soon, he said.

