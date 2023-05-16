Meeting held to prevent traffic accidents

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :A meeting was held by SP Regional Investigation Asif Masood to prevent traffic accidents here on Tuesday.

SP Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Akhtar Hussain Joyia, Assistant Commissioner (General) Hafiz Abdul Manan Baig, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Mazhar Shah, Assistant Director Environment Engineer Rahmatullah Khan, Sub-Engineer Highway Department Umar Hayyat, District Traffic Officer Muhammad Arshad Gondal, Secretary District Regional Transport Malik Liaqat Ali, In-Charge Traffic City Sargodha Mulazim Hussain and In-Charge Traffic education Unit Muhammad Sajid participated.

The meeting was told that due to an increase in vehicles, traffic pressure on roads had increased, besides illegal encroachments, while underage and inexperienced drivers had intensified the issue.

These problems could be eliminated only by the implementation of traffic rules, the officers vowed.

It was decided in the meeting to set up a monitoring cell at the regional level to collect data oftraffic accidents and ensure implementation of traffic plan in special situations.