UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To Put Back JPMC, NICVD & NICH Under FG Control

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:21 PM

Meeting held to put back JPMC, NICVD & NICH under FG control

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and State Minister for Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza here Friday had a detailed discussion to place administrative and financial control of Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and National Institute of Child Health (NICH) under federal government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and State Minister for Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza here Friday had a detailed discussion to place administrative and financial control of Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and National Institute of Child Health (NICH) under Federal government.

The meeting was held at Governor House in accordance to the Supreme Court of Pakistan's ruling that the transfer of the three facilities, consequent to devolution of health sector under the 18th Amendment, from the federal government to the province was unconstitutional.

As per detailed judgment these institutions were said not to fall within the concurrent legislative list as required by Clause (8), read with Clause (9) of Article 270AA of the Constitution.

The apex court, in November 2019 had accepted the request of federal government, allowing it six weeks' time to prepare a working paper finalizing modalities for implementation of the court orders,making it smooth for all concerned stakeholders.

Meanwhile, executive directors of these three major tertiary care hospitals including Dr. Seemi Jamali (JPMC), Prof.Dr. Nadeem Qamar (NICVD) and Prof Dr. Jamal Raza (NICH) present in the meeting made elaborate presentations about budgetary requirements, human resource (pertaining to different cadres) at their disposal and other relevant matters.

Federal Secretary AB Malik and Director General of National Health Services, Dr. Asad Hafeez were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Supreme Court Governor November 2019 Post All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

8 minutes ago

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) gets read ..

8 minutes ago

Liberia-Flagged Cargo Vessel Collides With Bollard ..

6 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

Pakistan's debt falls by 3.3% of GDP: IMF

3 minutes ago

25 new seed varieties approved in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.