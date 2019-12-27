Meeting held to put back JPMC, NICVD & NICH under FG control

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and State Minister for Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza here Friday had a detailed discussion to place administrative and financial control of Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and National Institute of Child Health (NICH) under federal government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and State Minister for Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza here Friday had a detailed discussion to place administrative and financial control of Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and National Institute of Child Health (NICH) under Federal government.

The meeting was held at Governor House in accordance to the Supreme Court of Pakistan's ruling that the transfer of the three facilities, consequent to devolution of health sector under the 18th Amendment, from the federal government to the province was unconstitutional.

As per detailed judgment these institutions were said not to fall within the concurrent legislative list as required by Clause (8), read with Clause (9) of Article 270AA of the Constitution.

The apex court, in November 2019 had accepted the request of federal government, allowing it six weeks' time to prepare a working paper finalizing modalities for implementation of the court orders,making it smooth for all concerned stakeholders.

Meanwhile, executive directors of these three major tertiary care hospitals including Dr. Seemi Jamali (JPMC), Prof.Dr. Nadeem Qamar (NICVD) and Prof Dr. Jamal Raza (NICH) present in the meeting made elaborate presentations about budgetary requirements, human resource (pertaining to different cadres) at their disposal and other relevant matters.

Federal Secretary AB Malik and Director General of National Health Services, Dr. Asad Hafeez were also present on the occasion.