Meeting Held To Remove Hurdles In Establishment Of Alam Gudar Industrial Estate

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Wednesday chaired a meeting to remove hurdles in establishment of Industrial Estate at Alam Gudar Bara, District Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Wednesday chaired a meeting to remove hurdles in establishment of Industrial Estate at Alam Gudar Bara, District Khyber.

The meeting, among others, was attended by Managing Director Small Industrial Development board, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Bara, Sahabuddin and Deputy Director Industries, Rizwana Dar.

The meeting was told that land had been selected for the industrial estate and district administration had imposed section. It was told that residents had expressed their reservation relating to pollution after establishment of industrial estate.

On the occasion, the commissioner constituted a committee with instructions to visit the area and evaluate the location of land. He directed the committee to submit a report within four days and remove hurdles for materializing the project.

