Meeting held to resolve issues pertaining to Lakki University boundary wall

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mehmood Sunday chaired a meeting to settle the issues pertaining to construction of a boundary wall of the Lakki University.

Local people of Dallo Khel expressed their concerns that the proposed Lakki University boundary wall would block a pathway to their area and they were resisting its construction.

The meeting was attended by Project Director UOLM, Assistant Registrar UOLM , Tehsildar Land Acquisition, patwari Halqa and elders of DalloKhel wherein the university administration agreed that they would place the issue before the syndicate for a decision and till then construction of boundary wall will remain suspended.