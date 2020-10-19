UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Resolve Sugarcane Growers' Issues Regarding Millers

Mon 19th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Meeting held to resolve sugarcane growers' issues regarding millers

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair Monday said the district administration would ensure that growers received payment for sugarcane from mills as fixed by the government.

Chairing a meeting in his office, the DC said the crushing season would start as per date announced by the government in this regard. The meeting was attended by general managers of sugar mills, growers, office bearers of the agriculture chamber and other relevant officials of the district administration.

The meeting was informed that this year production of sugarcane was less by 10 to 12 percent while 45000 tons of sugarcane was crushed by mills on daily basis, thereby crushing season remains for about 80 to 90 days.

It was informed that growers were facing problems relating to prices for sugarcanes they offloaded for crushing in mills.

The DC said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had not yet fixed a crushing date but it would be ensured that millers implement the decision and start crushing season according to the date announced by the government.

He said monopoly of sugar mills' owners or on the part of growers would not be tolerated and every matter would be tackled according to law. He directed the food department to issue a duty roster with regard to the crushing season. He also directed traffic police to make arrangements for smooth flow of traffic during sugarcane crushing season.

He directed owners of mills to install billboards for raising awareness about safety measures. He further directed assistant commissioners to convene meeting on weekly basis to resolve issues of sugarcane growers. The management of sugar mills and growers assured full support to the district administration in resolving problems regarding sugarcane.

