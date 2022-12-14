UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Activities Under Ongoing Cleanliness Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kulachi Tehsil Munir Ahmed Wednesday urged citizens to cooperate with the district administration to keep the environment clean and green.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review cleanliness activities under the clean-up drive which will continue till December 18 across the Dera Imsail Khan district.

The meeting was attended by officials of the Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA), health and education department besides other relevant departments and shared details about cleanliness activities in their respective departments.

The meeting was informed that the sanitary workers of the Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) had been equipped with all necessary items to carry out cleanliness activities at streets, bazaars and premises of different offices.

The cleanliness drive was being strictly monitored by officials concerned and inspected cleanliness daily.

The AC said that the cleaning staff should work with honesty and work together to make the city clean by lifting heaps of garbage promptly and fixing overflowing sewers at various points within the city.

He said it was the responsibility of each individual to dump waste at designated places and cooperate with the staff concerned to make the entire exercise a complete success.

