Meeting held to review allotment of land to Cholistanis

A review meeting regarding the allotment of lands to the landless Cholistanis was held in the conference room of the Commissioner Office here Monday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :A review meeting regarding the allotment of lands to the landless Cholistanis was held in the conference room of the Commissioner Office here Monday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Noman Yousuf, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Dr Saifullah Bhatti and Assistant Commissioners of the respective tehsils.

Commissioner said that all measures should be taken to make this scrutiny process transparent regarding the allotment of lands. He said that as many as 37063 applications have been received from Bahawalpur district, 5436 applications from Bahawalnagar district and 21756 applications from Rahim Yar Khan district for allotment of land in Cholistan.