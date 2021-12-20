UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Allotment Of Land To Cholistanis

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:07 PM

Meeting held to review allotment of land to Cholistanis

A review meeting regarding the allotment of lands to the landless Cholistanis was held in the conference room of the Commissioner Office here Monday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :A review meeting regarding the allotment of lands to the landless Cholistanis was held in the conference room of the Commissioner Office here Monday under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Noman Yousuf, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Dr Saifullah Bhatti and Assistant Commissioners of the respective tehsils.

Commissioner said that all measures should be taken to make this scrutiny process transparent regarding the allotment of lands. He said that as many as 37063 applications have been received from Bahawalpur district, 5436 applications from Bahawalnagar district and 21756 applications from Rahim Yar Khan district for allotment of land in Cholistan.

Related Topics

Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Cholistan All From

Recent Stories

UAE joins SESAME as member with observer status

UAE joins SESAME as member with observer status

11 minutes ago
 South Asian countries participate in workshop on p ..

South Asian countries participate in workshop on poverty reduction, development

3 minutes ago
 RTSC approves CP Fund regulations for employees

RTSC approves CP Fund regulations for employees

3 minutes ago
 European Commission Says Poland's New Media Bill E ..

European Commission Says Poland's New Media Bill Endangers Pluralism

3 minutes ago
 IGP orders action against overloading, over-speedi ..

IGP orders action against overloading, over-speeding

3 minutes ago
 Ambassador Haque participates in Tsinghua Universi ..

Ambassador Haque participates in Tsinghua University symposium on BRI

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.