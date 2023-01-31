Meeting held to review anti-begging activities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting of anti-begging committee chaired by Assistant Commissioner Mudassar Mumtaz Haral was held here on Tuesday.

Social Welfare Officer Sana Imran, SDPO City Circle, Incharge Traffic Police and SHO City participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, Social Welfare Officer Sana Imran briefed about anti-begging activities and an awareness campaign.

The assistant commissioner directed the social welfare department to continue theawareness campaign in an effective manner.