Meeting held to review anti dengue activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting was held in the chair of Station Commander, Rawalpindi Brig. Ijaz Kiani to review anti dengue activities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters and Deputy Station Commander along with the staff of Chaklala Cantt board and Health officials reviewed the indoor and outdoor activities of anti-dengue campaign.

The Station Commander Rawalpindi inspected the dengue hotspots and issued necessary instructions.

He directed officers concerned to ensure drainage of water, junkyards, ponds and other places and notices should be issued to the responsible for finding dengue larvae.