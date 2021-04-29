UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review Anti-dengue Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal said that in order to control dengue fever, it is necessary to keep the environment clean and dry as well as eliminate all the possible hotspots where the dengue larva flourishes.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of District Vigilance Committee for anti-dengue at DC office on Thursday.

ADCG said that all government departments would ensure implementation of anti-dengue SOPs at homes, neighborhoods, markets, shops, bazaars and industrial units with the participation of the community as much as possible.

He urged public for playing proactive role for the elimination of dengue larva and keeping their environment neat and clean.

He stressed the need of making all out sincere collective and individual efforts to curb the menace of the dengue fever, besides, pledging the anti-dengue awareness in the society.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr. Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr. Afzal Bhili, DSO Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, Dr. Khalid Mehmood Chaudhry and local officials of all concerned departments.

app/ir

