UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To Review Anti Dengue Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Meeting held to review anti dengue measures

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal has said in order to control dengue fever, it is necessary to keep environment clean and dry.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of District Vigilance Committee for Anti-Dengue at the DC's office here on Saturday.

The ADCG said all government departments had to implement anti-dengue SOPs at homes, neighborhood, markets, shops, bazaars and industrial units with participation of the community.

Related Topics

Dengue Market All Government

Recent Stories

Four robbers apprehended for looting flour sale po ..

1 second ago

CCRI to modernize its research programme to improv ..

5 seconds ago

NAB approaches LHC for cancellation of Maryam Nawa ..

18 minutes ago

UAE-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Committee hol ..

21 minutes ago

Ghulam Bibi Bharwana congratulates Sanjrani , Afri ..

56 seconds ago

PM committed to take mega corruption cases to logi ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.