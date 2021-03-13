Meeting held to review anti dengue measures

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal has said in order to control dengue fever, it is necessary to keep environment clean and dry.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of District Vigilance Committee for Anti-Dengue at the DC's office here on Saturday.

The ADCG said all government departments had to implement anti-dengue SOPs at homes, neighborhood, markets, shops, bazaars and industrial units with participation of the community.