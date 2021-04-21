UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review Anti Dengue Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:50 PM

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shehzad said that timely precautionary measures and effective awareness campaign should be launched to protect the people from dengue mosquitoes.

He said this on Wednesday while presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for anti-Dengue.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Dr Sidra Saleem, District Health Officer Dr Zubair Ahmed, Yousuf Saeed and other collaborating officers of Agriculture, education, Local Government, Environment and Civil Defence.

The DC issued show-cause notice to MS Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanpur over negligence.

It was informed by the Health Department in the meeting that during the last week, the Health Department along with other collaborating organizations carried out 167,143 activities for which 3,621 registered Android mobiles were used.

Throughout the district, 287 indoor teams checked 38,152 houses and other indoor places, 104 outdoor teams inspected 14,582 places.

