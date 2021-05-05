UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review Anti-dengue Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:23 PM

Meeting held to review anti-dengue measures

The meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti Dengue was held here at DC office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti Dengue was held here at DC office.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali chaired the meeting while ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr. Zulqarnain and other officers from different departments attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner directed different departments to gear up the surveillance against dengue as collective efforts were required to stop the breeding of larvae. He asked the assistant commissioners for holding Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meeting on regular basis and review the performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue measures.

He said that the officers of concerned departments should remain active in field to achieve the desire results of the anti-dengue campaign. He warned that stern action would be taken against the officials showing poor performance in this regard. During the meeting District Coordinator for Epidemics control gave detailed briefing on indoor and outdoor surveillance and informed that action was also taken against shopkeepers for not maintaining cleanliness.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner also checked the compliance with corona SOPs in the banks, marts, public transports etc.

