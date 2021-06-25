Meeting held to review anti dengue measures

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG ) Farooq Akmal on Friday.

On this occasion, CEO Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr Afzal Bhalli and Entomologist Sehrish Khalid presented a performance report of indoor/outdoor dengue surveillance teams in the district.

In the meeting, the departments concerned informed about steps being taken to eradicatedengue.