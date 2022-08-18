Meeting held to review anti dengue measures

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmad Nawaz chaired a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti dengue here on Thursday.

In the meeting, it was decided to conduct an effective campaign in the district in monsoon.

The ADCG said an effective monitoring and accurate reporting of anti-dengue activities would be ensured. Teams formed for anti dengue would regularly visit and special attention will be focused on indoor and outdoor surveillance, he added.

He said an awareness campaign should be conducted to prevent dengue and the communityshould also be included in it.

Entomologist Sahrish Khalid gave a briefing on anti dengue measures.