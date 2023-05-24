Meeting held to review anti dengue measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mohsin Silahuddin presided over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue held here on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr Mushtaq Bashir and District Health Officer Dr Asad Aslam and focal persons of departments concerned participated.

Mohsin Silahuddin said that all possible resources should be utilized to eradicate dengue and directed that indoor and outdoor surveillance teams should workeffectively.

In the meeting, activities of anti-dengue teams were also reviewed.