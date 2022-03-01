Meeting held to review anti-dengue preparations in Peshawar Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review anti-dengue and precautionary measures for summer season.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers and administrative officers of Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber and Mohmand districts.

All Deputy Commissioners of Peshawar division were directed to prepare action plan and take preventive measures to control the dengue.

He directed departments concerned to implement anti-dengue plan in letter and spirit.

Riaz directed heath officials to setup medical camps at dengue hotspot placesto conduct tests for people with fever.