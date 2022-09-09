UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Anti-polio Activities; Future Plan Discussed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Meeting held to review anti-polio activities; future plan discussed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting to review anti-polio activities being carried out in south Punjab and discuss future line of action was held here on Friday.

Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammad Iqbal and Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Syedah Ramallah Ali jointly chaired the meeting at the Health Secretariat.

The meeting discussed in detail the problems faced by the health department during the anti-polio drives in 2021-22, and devised a future action plan to avoid them.

Ramallah Ali underlined the need to maintain proper data of missed kids of the districts during the campaigns.

She said that the threat of polio cases was rising, adding that anti-polio drops should be administered at entry and exit points of the cities.

Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator asked CEOs of District Health Authorities (DHAs) to ensure security of polio vaccination teams so that they could perform their duties easily.

She appreciated the health workers who administered drops to kids in flood-stricken areas of the region, and disbursed certificates among them and other workers.

Muhammad Iqbal termed eradication of crippling disease as a challenge, saying that it was priority of the Punjab government to make the province polio free.

He ordered the CEOs of the health authorities to make monitoring of the drives more effective, and to administer polio drops in the flood hit areas immediately.

Additional secretaries Shahid Abbas Joya, Qamar Zaman Qasarani and other officials attended the meeting.

