Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For “Admission Campaign 2025”

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Meeting held to review arrangements for “Admission Campaign 2025”

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali, an important meeting on Monday was held at Government High School No. 2 Kohat to review arrangements for the “Admission Campaign 2025”.

The meeting was presided over by the school Principal Muhammad Umar Khan.

Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) Program Manager Rais Khan, active member of the District Human Rights Committee, Isar Ali Bangash, Vice Principal Muhammad Riaz Khattak, and other teachers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the importance of the admission campaign was highlighted and it was decided that a grand ceremony regarding the admission campaign would be organized soon .

The ceremony will be attended by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, District Education Officer Zahoor Khan, a large number of parents, teachers and students.

An awareness walk will also be organized at the end of the ceremony to promote the importance of education among the public and encourage children to enter school.

APP/azq/378

