Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For Annual Urs Of Hazrat Syed Ahmed Shah Lakiyari
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A meeting regarding arrangements for the annual Urs of Hazrat Syed Ahmed Shah Lakiyari was held under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Shah Rukh at his office on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by Medical Superintendent of Taluka Hospital Saeedabad Asadullah Shah, Town Officer Saeedabad Haji Gulab Jamali, Deputy Director Agriculture Asadullah Kaka, the focal person for the festival Abdul Latif Rajput and other officials.
According to a handout, addressing the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Shah Rukh said that providing facilities to visitors during the Urs was a top priority of the district administration.
He directed all departments to make complete preparations regarding security, cleanliness, health, water, traffic and other essential facilities so that visitors would not face any difficulties.
He issued instructions to all concerned officers for full cooperation and emphasized that all arrangements should be completed on time and in an effective manner.
