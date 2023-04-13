Meeting held to review arrangements for anti-polio drive in Tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoaib Khan chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the polio campaign which began here on Thursday .

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Tank Dr. Sher Khan Afridi, polio officials, DPO Tank Muhammad Waqar Khan and other senior officials of the administration besides representatives of the relevant departments.

Giving a briefing, the DHO said that 86,550 children would be administered anti-polio drops during the polio campaign which started today( April 13), adding a total of 663 teams had been formed to go door-to-door and administer oral polio vaccine drops to children aged upto five years.

He directed officials concerned to perform their duties with high spirit and dedication in order to make the area polio-free.

He said all-out efforts should be made to reach out to each child and achieve the set target by immunizing them against polio to protect them from lifelong disability.

The DC said the anti-polio campaign could only be made successful with the cooperation of the local people to administer anti-polio drops to children during the campaign so that a healthy society could be provided to our future generation.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shafib Khan, DPO Tank Muhammad Waqar Khan and ADC Tank Tanveer Khan inaugurated the drive by administering oral polio vaccines to children.