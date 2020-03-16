Meeting held to review arrangements for Corona virus patients

A high-level video link meeting was held at Commissioner Office here today under the chair of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry to review arrangements done for prevention from coronavirus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A high-level video link meeting was held at Commissioner Office here today under the chair of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry to review arrangements done for prevention from coronavirus.

The meeting was told that six hostels of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have been converted into quarantine centers for suspected coronavirus patients who have traveled from a foreign country in recent days.

The meeting was briefed that such people will be kept at these hostels for 14 days for observation.

Civil Hospital Bahawalpur has been dedicated to the patients of coronavirus. The meeting was told that the people will be brought to the quarantine centers after the staff is trained and adequate number of medical kits are available. The meeting was briefed that isolation wards have been set up at different hospitals of all the three districts of Bahawalpur division.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts of Bahawalpur Division and officers of concerned departments.