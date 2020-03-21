Meeting held to review arrangements for coronavirus

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 07:57 PM

Punjab Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry, on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzadar, held a high-level meeting to review arrangements made for COVID-19 pandemic at Commissioner Office here Saturday

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, and other concerned officers.

The meeting was told that a level-four Biosafety laboratory will be set up in Bahawalpur in the next two-days where tests for coronavirus and other diseases will be possible.

Another biosafety laboratory is already operational in Lahore. Minister Samiullah Chaudhry said that the government was making all-out efforts against coronavirus. He urged people to follow the instructions given by the government in order to keep themselves and others safe from getting infected by the fatal virus. He said that provision of all the necessary equipment and medical kits to the doctors and paramedics will be ensured by the government. He said that all the people traveling from abroad have to be screened for the virus. He said that people should avoid going to public places and stay at home.

