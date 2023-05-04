Meeting held to review arrangements for cotton crop in Bahawalpur Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :A high-level meeting of divisional and district administrative officers was held at Circuit House under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfikar Ahmed Bhawan, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rao Nadeem, Additional Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Engineer Irrigation Khalid Bashir and officers of related departments were present in the meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Ehtsham Anwar has said that according to the instructions of the government, steps are being taken to grow cotton on 2.3 million acres in the division. He said that facility centers will be established to provide seeds and fertilizers to cotton farmers at fixed rates along with expert guidance.

Proper measures should be taken to stop the sale of fake pesticides in the markets. The facility of agricultural experts will be introduced on the helpline 1718 to provide guidance to the farmers.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel has said that measures should be taken to protect cotton from diseases. He said that cash prizes will be given to the farmers for better cotton production. He said that rate of Rs 8,500 per mound will be ensured for cotton.

Commissioner Bahawalpur suggested that an effective campaign should also be launched to prevent the theft of canal water. Under the cotton cultivation campaign, steps should be taken to supply water to farmers, he said, adding that full technical guidance will be provided to the farmers for better production of cotton.