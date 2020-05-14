Meeting held to review arrangements for dengue

A meeting was held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Thursday to review arrangements for the dengue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :A meeting was held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Thursday to review arrangements for the dengue. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed presided over the meeting.

The meeting was told that surveillance of 1723 hot spots had been completed out of 1746 hot spots identified in the district.

Indoor and outdoor surveillance of dengue vector is underway. Steps are being taken to destroy larva of dengue throughout the district. The deputy commissioner directed concerned officers to improve monitoring of dengue larva.