UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For Dengue

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

Meeting held to review arrangements for dengue

A meeting was held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Thursday to review arrangements for the dengue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :A meeting was held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Thursday to review arrangements for the dengue. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed presided over the meeting.

The meeting was told that surveillance of 1723 hot spots had been completed out of 1746 hot spots identified in the district.

Indoor and outdoor surveillance of dengue vector is underway. Steps are being taken to destroy larva of dengue throughout the district. The deputy commissioner directed concerned officers to improve monitoring of dengue larva.

Related Topics

Dengue Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

6 minutes ago

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

36 minutes ago

No collective Itikaf this year as COVID-19 pandemi ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan taking multiple steps to overcome COVI ..

2 minutes ago

Students of class IX, X, XI & XII to be promoted t ..

2 minutes ago

Three gangsters held in Kasur

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.