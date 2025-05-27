Meeting held to review arrangements for Eidul Azha in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The district administration has finalized arrangements to facilitate citizens and celebrate Eidul Azha in befitting manner.

In this regard a meeting was held with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan in the chair and attended, among others, by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Jameel, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farhan Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dera Syed Arsalan Shah, district police officials, and officers from all relevant government departments.

The officials briefed the meeting about arrangements put in place by their respective departments for Eidul Azha.

Deputy Commissioner directed that all cattle markets would become operational from the 1st of Zhul-Hijjah.

He said strict action would be taken against overcharging in these markets, and violators would face FIRs and arrests. Similarly Livestock camps would be set up in the markets to carry out tick-repellent spray for animals.

Special sanitation measures were also announced for Eid. The Deputy Commissioner directed the establishment of waste collection points for proper disposal of sacrificial animal remains.

Immediate cleanliness of streets, neighborhoods, cemeteries, and mosques was also directed.

The DC directed relevant departments to ensure the washing of roads and the functioning of streetlights.

It was decided that control rooms would be established not only at the district level but also in the offices of Assistant Commissioners at the tehsil level to ensure prompt response to public complaints or emergencies.

In order to facilitate the public, crackdowns on illegal encroachments in markets will be launched.

Monitoring of public transport fares, cleanliness at bus stands, and provision of clean drinking water at bus terminals and petrol pumps will be ensured. The responsibility of inspecting buses and verifying fitness certificates has been assigned to the Secretary RTA, while the TMAs have been tasked with ensuring the safety and fitness certification of amusement rides in public parks.

The Deputy Commissioner also ordered a ban on swimming in canals and rivers during Eid holidays under Section 144. Keeping the monsoon season in view, he directed all departments to remain on alert and complete necessary preparations in advance.

