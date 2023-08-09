Open Menu

Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For Independence Day Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 07:16 PM





SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) will arrange Independence Day ceremonies in Sukkur. A grand concert of national songs will be held in Jinnah Municipal Stadium Sukkur under the auspices of district administration on August 14 wherein famous and popular singers will perform to promote nationalism.

These decisions were taken during a meeting to review arrangements for Independence Day celebrations here on Wednesday with Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh in the chair.

The meeting decided to hold fireworks at midnight between 13th and 14th of August. The next day will start with the Quran Khawani in city mosques after the fajar prayers, followed by special prayers for the integrity, solidarity, prosperity and well being of Pakistan.

Main flag hoisting ceremony will also be held at Municipal ground where school children will also sing national songs.

The SMC Corporation will display banners and hoardings at prominent locations in the city. The meeting was informed that the control room established in the office of Municipal Commissioner office for coordinating with various stakeholders had been made operational and officers had been assigned duties in this regard.

Mayor Sukkur announced to award prizes and certificates of distinction to the housing societies which would perform better in these festivities

