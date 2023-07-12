Meeting held to review arrangements for Moharram-ul-Haram

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements for Moharram-ul-Haram.

Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfikar Ahmed Bhawan, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas, District Police Officer Rahim Yar Khan, District Police Officer Bahawalnagar and members of the Divisional Peace Committee participated through video link.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that the arrangements for Majalis and processions should be completed on time.

He said that the scheduled routes and timings should be ensured. He said that control rooms are established at the district level.

Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of the districts informed the meeting about their respective districts' administrative and security arrangements.